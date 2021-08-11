CM Bommai receives memoranda to start MySugar and ban illegal mining in Mandya

August 11, 2021

Mandya: A rousing welcome was given to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on his way to Mysuru here on Monday, by members of Farmers’ Organisations, Progressive Thinkers and BJP workers. They also submitted memoranda to him seeking resumption of MySugar factory, a complete ban on illegal mining and fair probe into the milk adulteration scam in Mandya District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (ManMUL).

Some members met the CM while he was having breakfast at Shivalli Restaurant near Maddur on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, along with other Ministers.

At Maddur, a delegation led by Swamy, Director, Manmul, welcomed the CM.

At Gejjalagere Gate, farmer leader Sunanda Jayaram submitted a memorandum to Bommai demanding immediate starting of MySugar factory. She reminded him of the promise made by his predecessor B.S.Yediyurappa to resume the factory with private ownership. However, this move had been strongly opposed.

Then they subsequently met Yediyurappa, under the leadership of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy against privatisation of the sugar factory. At that time, the BJP CM had promised that the State Government will run the sugar factory soon.

Responding to this, Bommai assured to discuss this with officials concerned and start the factory from the current year.

With regard to mixing water with milk in Manmul, the CM said this was being investigated by CID. Once the CID sleuths submits its report to the Government necessary action will be taken against the guilty, he added.

As the CM’s convoy reached Mandya City, District BJP President Vijaykumar, Mandya BJP In-Charge A. Manju and others received Bommai at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle in the town.

Another delegation of City Municipal Council President Manju, Vice-President Ishrath Fatima and others was waiting at Mahaveera Circle to receive the CM and submit a memorandum seeking special package for overall development of the District. However, the convoy did not stop which disappointed the delegation.

At Srirangapatna, BJP leaders led by K.S. Nanjundegowda and Sridhar, met the CM and submitted a memorandum seeking total ban on illegal mining in the vicinity of KRS Dam in Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks. Taluk BJP President Ramesh, General Secretary B.C. Santoshkumar and others were present.