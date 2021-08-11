Siddharamaiah to raise MySugar factory issue in Assembly
News

Siddharamaiah to raise MySugar factory issue in Assembly

August 11, 2021

Mandya: Former CM and  Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddharamaiah on Tuesday urged the State Government not to give MySugar factory in Mandya on contract or lease. 

“The Government should retain the factory. I will raise the issue in the Assembly,” he told reporters here adding, “I did not allow shutdown of MySugar factory when I was the Chief Minister. It was run by the Government. The present Government should also retain it and resume the factory for the benefit of the farmers.”

 On illegal mining in Mandya district, Siddharamaiah said that stern action should be taken against those who were violating the law. 

“No one from  Mysuru, Chamarajanagar or Kodagu districts have been inducted into the cabinet. The State Government has neglected the old Mysuru region,” he alleged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching