Siddharamaiah to raise MySugar factory issue in Assembly

August 11, 2021

Mandya: Former CM and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddharamaiah on Tuesday urged the State Government not to give MySugar factory in Mandya on contract or lease.

“The Government should retain the factory. I will raise the issue in the Assembly,” he told reporters here adding, “I did not allow shutdown of MySugar factory when I was the Chief Minister. It was run by the Government. The present Government should also retain it and resume the factory for the benefit of the farmers.”

On illegal mining in Mandya district, Siddharamaiah said that stern action should be taken against those who were violating the law.

“No one from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar or Kodagu districts have been inducted into the cabinet. The State Government has neglected the old Mysuru region,” he alleged.