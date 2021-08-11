79th Quit India Movement Day observed in city

August 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters’ Association had organised an event at the Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere to observe the 79th Quit India Movement Day in city on Monday (Aug. 9).

At the programme, the bust of Mahatma Gandhi was garlanded and the National Flag was hoisted. Corporator Pramila Bharat was the chief guest. Association President Y.C. Revanna, Vice-Presidents Srikantaiah and Dr. Somashekar, Secretaries Alegowda and Ashwathnarayan, leaders Shashikala, Puttanna, Ningaiah, Ravi, Sheshadri, Premavathi, Jayashree and others were present.