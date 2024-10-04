Dasara sanctity lost

October 4, 2024

By delivering a political speech at the inaugural ceremony of Dasara, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and chief guest litterateur Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah have desecrated the holy shrine and ruined the sanctity of Nada Habba: MLC A.H. Vishwanath

Mysuru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath has strongly criticised the political speeches made during the inauguration of Dasara-2024 atop Chamundi Hill yesterday, asserting that the event lost its sanctity due to the political undertones.

Speaking to reporters at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, he stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exploited the traditional Dasara inauguration to advance his political agenda.

“CM Siddaramaiah, who once spoke lightly of the Gods, has now sought the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru,” he said.

“The Dasara inauguration yesterday devolved into a political platform, with CM Siddaramaiah, MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), and even the inaugurator, Dr. Hampana, delivering speeches laden with political tones. It was more of a political event than a devotional one,” Vishwanath lamented.

He noted that the speakers, focused on their political agendas, overlooked the rich history of Nada Habba Dasara. “Dasara has shifted from being a public celebration to a political affair,” he stated, adding that politicians have brought Dasara to a new low.

Is GTD a MUDA beneficiary?

Regarding MLA G.T. Devegowda’s (GTD) praise for Siddaramaiah, he described it as mere flattery and theatrics. “One must wonder whether GTD is a beneficiary of the MUDA scam,” he remarked, implying that the MLA’s unnecessary adulation of the CM raises suspicions about his own connections to several MUDA sites.

“GTD turned the entire inauguration into a farce, and there is no excuse for this. The function became hypocritical, with everyone patting themselves on the back. It is truly unfortunate that nobody took the time to speak about Goddess Chamundeshwari, the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas, or the glory of Dasara,” he regretted.

He further noted that Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has appointed a Non-Vokkaliga leader (C.B. Sureshbabu of the Kuruba community) as the Legislative Party leader of the JD(S), fearing that appointing a Vokkaliga leader might be detrimental to the party in the future.

Vishwanath pointed out that no one from the Opposition has explicitly declared intentions to topple the State government, asserting that the Government is propagating this false narrative to protect itself amid the MUDA scam and divert public attention from it.

Netas sullied Mysuru’s reputation

The MLC questioned whether Siddaramaiah had overlooked the verdict delivered by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, emphasising that the CM’s wife wrote an emotional letter expressing her intention to return the 14 sites just hours after the Enforcement Directorate’s intervention.

He maintained that returning the sites does not erase the wrongdoing, arguing that the offence remains even if it is acknowledged. Vishwanath expressed scepticism about GTD’s sudden vocal support for the CM, noting that the MLA has remained silent on the issue until now and allegedly possesses multiple MUDA sites himself.

“Politicians are responsible for tarnishing Mysuru’s reputation. There must be an investigation into all MUDA site allocations, and previous MUDA Commissioners should face imprisonment for their misconduct,” he declared.

MUDA Commissioner’s authority

He further questioned the current MUDA Commissioner’s authority to cancel the Khata of the returned sites while the case is still under judicial review.

“Siddaramaiah should first read the 197-page verdict from the High Court. A thorough investigation into the entire MUDA scam is necessary. The current MUDA Commissioner must also be held accountable for hastily cancelling the Khata of the returned sites without properly examining the process,” he stated, challenging the Commissioner’s powers to unilaterally annul the Khata.

Vishwanath argued that Siddaramaiah’s remarks seem to suggest he operates above the law, accusing him of undermining the rule of law. He added that the Lokayukta case against Siddaramaiah cannot be withdrawn unilaterally, even after the CM’s wife returned the 14 sites.