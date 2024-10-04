Pt. Basavaraj Bhajantri conferred Rajya Sangeet Vidwan Award
October 4, 2024

Mysuru: Noted Shehnai exponent Pandit Basavaraj Bhajantri was conferred Rajya Sangeet Vidwan Award, during the inauguration of Dasara cultural programmes at the premises of Mysore Palace  last evening.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated cultural programmes by lighting the lamp coincided with the illumination of Mysore Palace, that added glint to the festivities. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar lit the six feet tall incense stick of Cycle Pure Agarbathi.

 It was followed by conferring of Rajya Sangeet Vidwan Award for Pt. Bhajantri, who was felicitated with Mysore Peta, along with handing over a citation and a purse of Rs. Five lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Siddaramaiah said, the Royal Family of Mysore should be credited for Mysuru earning a sobriquet – Cultural City. Since the time of Maharajas’ including Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the fields of art, music, dance and literature have enjoyed royal patronage. In continuation of the same tradition, the Government has been identifying and honouring the achievers in the fields of art, literature and music, in keeping with its duties.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and MLA T.S. Srivatsa, appealed to the people to participate in Dasara.

