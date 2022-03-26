Kuppanna Park opens for year-round public activity

March 26, 2022

Walking, pre/ post wedding photo-shoots, movie shooting allowed for a fee

Mysore/Mysuru: Kuppanna Park, also called Nishad Bagh at Nazarbad, is all set to become a beehive of activity with its opening for public walking, photo shoots, movie shooting, conferences and round-table meetings. The park was declared open for all such activities from today, for a fee, of course.

The 12-acre park is most of the time locked and is open only during Dasara for the annual Flower Show. Even after the establishment of an attractive Glass House, the third in Karnataka, the park was out of bounds for the public.

It is located in the heart of the city which is a five-minute walk from the Mysore Palace. Of the 365 days, there would be activity only for over 40 days with the main attraction Dasara Flower Show being held for over 12 days. From today, the park will be open from 6 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm.

In the past too, the State Government had cleared the proposal of 365-day activity at the park but could not be accomplished due to COVID. The park was thrown open to public activity by MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra this morning.

Adults entering the park will have to pay Rs. 20 and children (above 10) have to pay Rs. 10 per head. A parking fee of Rs. 10 will be charged for two-wheelers and Rs. 20 will be charged for three-wheelers and four-wheelers. Per day camera shooting, pre- and post-wedding shooting will be charged Rs. 10,000 per day and a film shooting per day will cost Rs. 25,000.

Conferences, serials too

Serials and mini-serials can be shot after paying Rs. 10,000 per day and drone camera shooting (with Police permission) can be done for Rs. 5,000 per day. All Government departments can conduct conferences, training programmes and round-table meets can be conducted after paying a per-day fee of Rs. 5,000.

The centre of attraction inside Kuppanna Park is a vast Glass House built in Indo-Saracenic style and Mysuru style. It stands 1.5 metres above the ground and spans 2,419 square metres including corridor and is round in shape with a diameter of 36 metres and has four entry points. It has a dome that is 18-metre wide and can be an ideal place for film shooting and pre-wedding shooting.

Movie shoot

Already a Tamil movie directed by Prabhudeva is being shot inside the Park and from next week, Kannada movie ‘Provision Store’ directed by Jaggesh will be shot here, officials said. To encourage people to plant saplings, plants and bulbs of varied sizes are being sold at the park ranging from Rs. 20-Rs. 100.

Opening the Kuppanna Park for public activity, MLA Nagendra said that in the coming days, a development plan worth Rs. 5 crore will be formed to further develop the park to make it an all-year-round attraction. He asked the Horticulture Dept. officers to prepare an action plan where small exhibitions, floral decorations and the likes can be organised throughout the year. He added that basic facilities will be provided in the coming days.

Horticulture Department Joint Director S.M. Nagaraj, Deputy Director Rudresh, Assistant Director C. Naveen and Senior Assistant Director Suveda were present.

Pay for these activities at Kuppanna Park