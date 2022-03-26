Acquire subject knowledge to clear UPSC exams: DCP Pradeep Gunti

March 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “English is not essential to succeed in UPSC examinations. Acquire subject knowledge to succeed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti.

He was interacting with the candidates preparing for KAS and IAS examinations at a workshop organised by Jnanabutti at Lakshmipuram Composite College on Thursday.

“It is good to learn any language. But it is not right to feel inferior just because you don’t know English. Many from Bihar and other States have successfully passed out of UPSC examinations not because of their English knowledge, but because of their subject knowledge. All examinees therefore, should concentrate more on acquiring subject knowledge,’ he added.

Answering questions about how many hours of study is needed to succeed in the exams, he said that there is no fixed time limit as some read for about 15-16 hours while some study 5-6 hours daily. “It all depends on the ability to grasp the subject. There are no cameras at the place of interview, what you see in YouTube are mock interviews and students should confidently prepare and appear for the interview. Your ability to solve problems will be judged at the interview and selection will be done on that basis,” the DCP added

Elaborating, he said that when it comes to main examinations there will be two papers every day for a week and there won’t be much time to prepare for the next exam and asked the IAS and KAS aspirants to stay away from all pressures and prepare themselves for the next subject. “I am from Andhra Pradesh and after completing my B.Tech, I was selected for IPS Manipur Cadre. Because of domestic reasons, I wanted a place near my home State. Therefore, I wrote KPSC exam again and got selected for Karnataka Cadre,’ he said.

Social Welfare Department Mandya Dy. Director B. Rangegowda, who spoke, said that continuous study, determination and sustained efforts are required to get success in UPSC exams.

Veteran Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar stressed on the need to have knowledge about current affairs apart from subject knowledge to be successful in UPSC exam and advised students to read two newspapers daily.

JSS Women’s College Professor Dr. N. Mahadevaswamy spoke on the occasion.

Jnanabutti General Secretary Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, Secretary H. Balakrishna, Co-ordinator Balakrishna and others were present.