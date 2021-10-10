Only 50 percent of candidates appear for UPSC exam

October 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam-2021 conducted by the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) today for selection of IAS, IPS and other Civil service officers, saw only 50 percent of the candidates who had opted for Mysuru Centre appearing for the exam, which was held at 16 centres spread across the city.

A total of 6,463 candidates had opted for Mysuru centre, out of which only 3,205 attended, while 3,258 candidates were absent, according to sources.

The centres in the city included Maharani’s Science and Arts College, D. Banumaiah PU College, Maharani Government PU College for girls, TTL College of Business Management, Saraswathipuram, Marimallappa’s PU College, Vijaya Vittala PU College, Saraswathipuram, Mahajana College and Teresian PU College, among others.

The preliminary exam consisted of two-papers that are aimed at testing the analytical skills of candidates- General Ability Test(GAT), which took place in the morning session (9.30 am to 11.30 am) and Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT) that was held in the afternoon session (2.30 pm to 4.30 pm).

The candidates have to get a minimum of 33 percent marks to get qualified for the Main exams, it is learnt. The exam was held strictly in accordance with Government SOPs and under tight police security. Also, a maximum of 24 candidates were allowed in an exam room, with 2 invigilators for each room.

The city Police had enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC in 200-metre radius of all the 16 exam centres from 6 am to 6 pm as a security measure for ensuring smooth and fair conduct of exams. Also, photocopy shops in the vicinity of all the centres were ordered to close down for the day. The preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to take place on June 27, but was postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. DDPUE Srinivas Murthy visited some of the exam centres.