Mango Mela begins at Kuppanna Park

May 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Mango Mela got off to a good start at Kuppanna Park near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) in city this morning, with fruit-lovers thronging the Mela to carry home the ‘King of Fruits’ ripened in natural method.

Even before the Mela saw official start, the eagerly waiting customers couldn’t resist the temptation to have a bite and hence started buying the fruits, picking the best among the lots.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda inaugurated the Mela.

The annual event organised by Department of Horticulture has 28 makeshift stalls set up by 18 farmers and vendors from Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Kanakapura. In all, seven varieties of mangoes are available — like Badami popular as Karnataka’s Alphonso sold at the rate of Rs. 80 per kg, Raspuri and Mallika – Rs. 70 per kg each, Sindhoora – Rs. 50 per kg, Thothapuri – Rs. 30 per kg, Malgova – Rs. 80 per kg and Banganapalle – Rs. 45 per kg.

The prices are fixed as per the daily market rate at Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society and Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

The park premises has been made plastic-free with those buying the fruits in a larger quantity like 3-kg to 5-kg and above, carrying home the fruits in cardboard boxes packed by vendors. For lesser quantity, fruits are packed in paper covers or cloth bags.

Amid this, the visitors are being introduced to 30 varieties of mangoes cultivated across the country, displayed by Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who visited the Mela, said that “The Mela is organised as a bridge between the farmers and buyers. Only naturally ripened mangoes will be sold here, with a strict no to mangoes ripened using chemicals. Based on the response for the Mela this year, we will decide on incorporating changes, if any, in organising the Mela in the coming years.”

According to a Horticulture Department Officer ‘35 tonnes to 40 tonnes of mangoes are expected to be sold during the Mela’ which will be open from 10 am to 8.30 pm till May 28.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat K.M. Gayathri, Joint Director of Horticulture Nagaraj, Deputy Director of Horticulture K. Rudresh, Senior Assistant Director Sabeena, Assistant Directors Shashidhar, Naveen and Ashwini were present.