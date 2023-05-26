40% commission takers should be jailed: MP
40% commission takers should be jailed: MP

May 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has asked Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar  (DKS) to investigate into the 40 percent commission charges and Bitcoin scam, both allegations that the Congress had made when they were in Opposition and bring the guilty to book.

Addressing media persons in city yesterday, Simha spoke about how Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar were frequently hurling charges, accusing BJP legislators of demanding 40 percent commission for the works awarded and Bitcoin scam and asked, “If you both (Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar) succeed in probing these two allegations, I will prostrate at your feet. If the charges are probed and those guilty are jailed, it means that the system will be  cleansed.”

The Mysuru-Kodagu MP also asked why political parties, after accusing each other of corruption, irrespective of Congress, BJP and JD(S), go silent after they come to power and do nothing to probe or prove the allegations they made when in Opposition.

He questioned why parties that come to power do not dig deep into the allegations and taken them to its logical end?

“If anybody has taken 40 percent commission, they should be in jail. You (Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar) have gone to the voters tom-tomming  over these issues. If you don’t take this to its logical end, then you should concede that it was just an  election tactic and that you took people for a ride,” said Simha.

Asks CM Siddu, Dy.CM DKS  to probe, prove and take their allegations to logical end

Why do political parties after accusing each other of corruption, irrespective of Congress, BJP and JD(S), go silent after they come to power and do nothing to probe or prove the allegations they made when in Opposition? — MP Pratap Simha

