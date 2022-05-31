Yoga to be taught in Schools from next year: CM tells PM
May 31, 2022

Bengaluru: With the Government of India taking all necessary steps for the promotion of yoga across the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that yoga lessons will be taught in Schools and Colleges from the next academic year.

In a video conference with PM Modi on the preparations for the International Yoga Day event at Mysuru on June 21, Bommai assured that yoga lessons will be introduced in Schools in order to lift up the morale of students, who have suffered from the effects of COVID pandemic.

Pointing out that the State Government is keenly awaiting the arrival of the PM to the State on June 21, Bommai explained the PM on what has been done and what needs to be done for the total success of the event at Mysuru.

