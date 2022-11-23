Siddharamaiah appeals Brahmin community to drop protests
Siddharamaiah appeals Brahmin community to drop protests

November 23, 2022

Bengaluru: In a bid to diffuse the situation that has arisen following the insulting remarks made by his close associate P. Mallesh against Brahmin community at ‘Siddharamaiah-75’ book release programme at Mysuru last week, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has appealed the community  to stop the ongoing protests and demonstrations in the State.

Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha President and former Advocate-General Ashok Haranahalli called on Siddharamaiah at the latter’s residence here yesterday. During the meeting, Siddharamaiah is said to have told Ashok Haranahalli that though he was present at the book release programme at Mysuru, he did not hear what P. Mallesh had said. But still it was wrong on the part of Mallesh to have made such remarks against Brahmin community.

“P. Mallesh has expressed regret about the remarks he had made against Brahmin community at the event. As such, the matter should not be pursued anymore and the Brahmin community should end the protests and demonstrations. As regards myself, I have never made any insulting or abusive remarks against any community. I once again appeal the Brahmana Mahasabha and other community organisations to put an end to the protests at this point itself,” Siddharamaiah said in a video record of the meeting he had with Ashok Haranahalli.

