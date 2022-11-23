Maharani’s College students dance to folk songs at ‘Janapara Utsava’

November 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: On Tuesday, the world of folklore was unveiled at the ‘Janapara Utsava,’ organised at Maharani’s Arts College on JLB Road here as hundreds of College students danced to the tune of folk songs and also performed some forms of the traditional art.

The event was organised under the aegis of Kannada and Culture Department.

At the start, folk troupes and students of the College marched in a procession from Maharani’s College and passed through Vinoba Road, Shivarampet, D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road before returning to the College campus, where the mega show, featuring a host of cultural events took place.

Mahalinga and team presented ‘Sugama Sangeetha’ while Dr. Malavalli Mahadevaswamy’s team performed ‘Male Mahadeshwara Kavya Gayana,’ Bannur’s Dodda Rachappa team performed ‘Tamboori Pada,’ Dr. Mysuru Gururaj and team presented ‘Manteswami and Siddappaji Kavya Gayana,’ Nanjangud K.N. Ashwini and team presented ‘Janapada Geethe,’ Vishwanath and team enacted a ‘folklore dance-drama,’ Kalkunda Mangalamma and team played ‘Janapada Sambhrama,’ Talakad Krishnamurthy and team performed ‘Dollu Kunitha’ and Tejovathi and team presented ‘Mahila Kamsale.’

This apart, there was a ‘Sobane Pada’ concert presented by Talakad Puttamadamma, Madigahalli Chennajamma, Narasipura Chikkamanjamma, Narasipura Lakshmamma and Madigalli Chikkathayamma. Other folk arts performed included ‘Pooja Kunitha,’ ‘Dollu Kunitha,’ ‘Nagaari,’ ‘Keelu Kudure,’ ‘Pata Kunitha,’ ‘Kamsale Nrutya,’’Ranga Kunitha’ and ‘Chitti Mela.’

Earlier, well known folk singer Dr. Malavalli Mahadevaswamy, who was conferred a Honorary Doctorate by the University of Mysore recently, inaugurated the day-long event by lighting the lamp. Speaking after the inauguration, V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department, which conducted the programme, said that a country’s progress can also be measured by the richness of its arts, heritage and culture.

Pointing out that women have made their own mark in all fields, he said that the event provides an opportunity for girl students to unearth their hidden talent and skills. Highlighting the importance of arts and culture, he said it is the responsibility of everyone to promote folk culture.

College Principal Srinivas presided. Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Maharani’s College Cultural Forum Secretary Dr. R. Jayaramu, student’s Cultural Forum President Priyanka, Secretary Jaiba, Treasurer Dr. Savitha and others were present.