Rape of minor: Accused gets 43-year jail term

Mysore/Mysuru: The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Special Fast Track Court-1 in Mysuru, constituted to hear rape cases of minors, has this morning sentenced an accused to 43-year rigorous imprisonment for violating a minor at a farmhouse.

The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs. 55,000 on the accused and has directed the Government to provide a compensation of Rs. 7 lakh and Rs. 25,000 of the fine amount to the victim. The remaining fine amount has to be deposited with the Government.

The incident occurred in September last year at a farmhouse in Halekempaiahnahundi village near T. Narasipur where a poverty-stricken migrant family, with a 10-year-old girl and a little boy, had come from Shivamogga to the farmhouse to work.

The accused Nazim, working at a horse stable in the farmhouse, violated the young girl, stated the girl’s mother in her complaint. The mother had stated that the accused repeatedly violated her daughter and threatened the girl not to reveal the crime to anyone. According to the girl’s mother, she came to know about the rape on 15.9.2021.

Based on the complaint and with the cooperation of the farmhouse manager, the Women’s Police Station sleuths from Mysuru Rural Women’s Police Station arrested the accused from Bihar and had booked him under the POCSO Act.

Inspector K. Jeevan had investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet to the Court. Hearing the case, the Special Fast Track Court-1, Additional District and Sessions Judge Shayma Khamroz found the accused guilty of raping, threatening and assaulting the little girl and pronounced the verdict sentencing him. Special Public Prosecutor K.B. Jayanthi argued for the State.