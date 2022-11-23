MUDA to build Peripheral Ring Road

November 23, 2022

DPR proposal sent to Government for approval, says MUDA Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: Tenders to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) will be floated soon after the approval comes from the Urban Development Department.

“We have sent the DPR proposal ‘Peripheral Ring Road City Development Plan – 22’ to the Government and the approval will be accorded in a week or 10 days. Tenders will be called soon,” Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar told Star of Mysore this morning.

Though MUDA has reserved Rs. 5 crore in the Budget for the DPR preparation, the project did not take off so far. Now with the MUDA submitting a proposal to the Urban Development Department, the project has gained traction.

Considering the exponential growth of Mysuru city in the next 25 to 30 years, the MUDA has come up with an ambitious plan of constructing a Peripheral Ring Road covering most of the city outskirts to connect the present Outer Ring Road that has been built to decongest the city.

45-metre-wide, 73.25 km road

The PRR is a 45-metre-wide road estimated to run for 73.25 kms (up to 120 km) and requires a total area of 824 acres of land for formation of road and MUDA has a proposal to acquire 750 metres on either side of the PRR for Town Planning Scheme which is 27,500 acres of total area. There will be six main lanes and four lanes for service road.

The present 42.5-km long six-lane Ring Road connects the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, KRS Road, Hunsur Highway, Bogadi Road, H.D. Kote Road, Nanjangud Road, T. Narasipur Road, Bannur Road and Mahadevapura Road.

The Peripheral Ring Road will involve land acquisition on the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Expressway, agricultural lands on Mysuru-Bannur Road, Mosambayanahalli Road, Dyavalapura Road, Mysuru-Ooty Road, Kadakola-Jayapura Road, Mysuru-Manandavadi Road, KHB Private Layout Road, Jnana Ganga Layout, Ballahalli Layout, Huyilalu-Yelwal Road, Nagawala-Yelwal Road and Yelwal-Paschimavahini Road.

Land acquisition and road formation

When developed, the Peripheral Ring Road is set to pave the way for inclusion of nearly 40 semi-urbanised villages on the outskirts of Mysuru. According to the proposal sent to the Urban Development Department, the entire project requires huge capital outlays towards land acquisition and road formation costs adding up to an estimated cost of Rs. 1,971 crore.

“Our Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers are making several rounds of the Urban Development Department and now we have been able to submit the DPR proposal. Tenders will be floated once the approval comes. The DPR-making task will be handed over to bidders who have experience in preparing similar reports for projects including the ones like the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC),” Dinesh Kumar added.

Meeting Nitin Gadkari

It may be recalled here that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who was in Mysuru recently on a personal visit, had asked MUDA officials to submit the DPR so that it can be included under the Bharatmala Pariyojana (India Garland Project) Phase-2.

Nitin Gadkari was apprised of the Project by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and other officials. Later, the MP also submitted a memorandum to Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar urging him to direct MUDA to commission the DPR on Peripheral Ring Road by setting aside Rs. 10 crore.