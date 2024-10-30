ED clamps down on dubious transactors

October 30, 2024

Mysuru: As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensifies its investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) multi-crore 50:50 site allotment scam, explosive details continue to emerge. The probe has widened significantly, with further developments anticipated as the ED tightens its grip on parties involved in the scam.

Camping in Mysuru since Monday, the ED officials have extended their investigation to include builders, officials, and politicians involved, conducting a high-profile raid on M.M.G. Constructions, owned by builder M.M.G. Jayaram.

During the raid, officials reportedly uncovered staggering financial records at M.M.G. Constructions, hinting at illicit transactions funnelled through MUDA’s 50:50 scheme. Despite the office’s modest appearance on New Kantharaj Urs Road, it is alleged that deals worth hundreds of crores of rupees were struck here, leaving ED officials stunned.

In an unusual move, ED officials intermittently left M.M.G. Constructions’ premises to gather additional documents, diverging from the agency’s typical one-day raid protocol.

While the ED typically wraps up operations within a day, seizing essential documents for later review, the investigation at MMG Constructions has spanned two days and ended this morning after 52 hours, revealing further layers of potential corruption.

To trace the financial trail, the ED will now analyse PAN and Aadhaar records of Jayaram and his staff and also scan the documents and records seized from his office.

Notably, the ED sleuths also visited the District Registrar’s Office, seeking documentation of site sales and approvals, which triggered an urgent mobilisation of Mysuru’s Sub-Registrar staff to compile the requested records.