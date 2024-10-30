MUDA 50:50 site scam probe: Ex-MUDA Commr. Dinesh Kumar Missing?

October 30, 2024

ED on the hunt to trace whereabouts of officer

Another former MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh released after intense grilling

Mysuru/Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru has launched a manhunt for former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who is embroiled in a web of controversy and corruption allegations tied to the MUDA 50:50 site distribution scam.

Upon learning of the ED’s raid at his home in Deepika Royal Apartments, Banaswadi, G.T. Dinesh Kumar, abruptly abandoned his morning walk on Monday and went into hiding. Reports from Bengaluru this morning indicate that ED officials are currently attempting to track his whereabouts.

Sources reveal that Dinesh Kumar has not returned home and his mobile phone remains switched off. ED officers attempted to reach him and waited for him to switch on his phone.

Meanwhile, the ED sleuths in Bengaluru released another former MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh late last night, following his brief custody after a lengthy 33-hour raid at his residence in Malleswaram 10th Cross.

After the raid, Natesh was subsequently taken to the ED office in Shanthinagar, Bengaluru, amidst reports of non-cooperation. As Natesh was released, ED officials informed him that he must present himself whenever required and answer questions regarding site distribution activities during his tenure at MUDA.

Natesh and Dinesh Kumar are accused of fabricating documents and unlawfully distributing MUDA sites valued at hundreds of crores to vested interests. The allegations against Natesh include the controversial granting of 14 sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, as well as illegal allotment of 928 sites in 50:50 ratio during his tenure.

Following the extensive raid at Natesh’s Malleswaram residence, ED officials seized documents contained in two bags. Natesh, however, has maintained that he acted under Government orders and claimed to be unaware of any wrongdoing.

Among the 928 sites, some sites were allegedly allocated to builder Manjunath and a powerful Minister’s nephew through MUDA Settlement Deeds. Complainant Snehamayi Krishna has called for the arrest and investigation of both former Commissioners.

ED raid on Rakesh Papanna’s house ends

The ED also conducted a two-day raid at the residence of Rakesh Papanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a former ZP member. The operation began on Monday around 7.30 am and extended late into Tuesday evening, with ED officials meticulously searching and examining documents.

The ED gathered crucial information related to various documents from Rakesh Papanna and his father, Hinkal Papanna. The investigation focused on the total assets owned by the Papannas, including inherited properties and those acquired individually, along with properties registered under Rakesh’s name.

ED collected records about their businesses, shops and other dealings, and inspected their vehicles. Security personnel were stationed around the house to prevent anyone from entering or exiting, while Vijayanagar Police provided security outside.