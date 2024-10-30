Implement internal reservation as per SC ruling: Advocates Forum tells State Govt.

October 30, 2024

Mysuru: The Karnataka Samaajika Nyayapara Vakeelara Vedike (Advocates Forum) has urged the State Government to implement quota within quota among SC communities without any further delay.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Vedike President and senior Advocate S. Arunkumar accused the State Congress Government of intentionally delaying the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling that States are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes (SC) for granting reservation for the upliftment of castes that are socially and educationally more backward, by announcing the formation of a Commission for internal reservation to look into the matter.

Arunkumar said that the Congress Government has been intentionally vague or ambiguous in providing inner reservation.

Pointing out that the previous BJP Government increased the reservation quota for SC from 15 to 17 percent, he alleged that the Congress Government seems to stand against this as it has announced formation of a Commission headed by a retired High Court Judge to look into the matter.

“The Congress Government has been misleading the innocent communities among SCs saying that the BJP Government was against the implementation of Sadashiva Commission Report on inner reservation. The previous BJP Government had recommended the Centre for hiking the SC reservation quota taking into account the scientific data. But the Congress Government is not ready to accept the Sadashiva Commission Report now. But, it was the same Congress which had promised to implement the Sadashiva Commission Report in its election manifesto for the 2023 Assembly polls,” he noted.

Vedike office-bearers M. Shivakumar, Dasaiah, L. Rajendra, Chandrasena Sagar and Surendra were present at the press meet.