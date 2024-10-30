‘Belaku-Holapu: Ambedkar Krantikari Vicharagala Chintana Manthana’ held
News

‘Belaku-Holapu: Ambedkar Krantikari Vicharagala Chintana Manthana’ held

October 30, 2024

‘Value of rupee would not have declined had there were leaders like Dr. Ambedkar today’

Mysuru: Actor Prakash Belawadi observed that the value of Rupee would not have declined against the Dollar had great leaders like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar been alive today.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Belaku-Holapu: Ambedkar Krantikari Vicharagala Chintana Manthana’ programme organised by Yuva Brigade at Ganabharathi Veene Seshanna Bhavan in Kuvempunagar here on Sunday.

Recalling that Dr. Ambedkar had got a Doctoral degree a century ago for his thesis on the value of Rupee against the Dollar, Belawadi noted that Dr. Ambedkar is a critic within us  and we have to accept him.

Pointing out that we should follow the life and writings of Dr. Ambedkar, he said that we need not look at others for reviewing our political and social systems. There is no other personality who took a hard look at our country’s administration, he added.

“We have to read the writings of Dr. Ambedkar and Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore has written on the great values of Hinduism in his book ‘Gora’ while severely opposing untouchability and superstitions. Ambedkar had strived for country to come out of a British dominated global system. The BRICS group which includes India should take a decision on coming out of Dollar centric economic system. Then the Gross Income Per Head will become four times higher,” he argued.

Opining that the economic system of our country would have been better today had Dr. Ambedkar become the Finance Minister when India got independence, he regretted the grave injustice rendered to Dr. Ambedkar in his struggles for bringing about social parity.

READ ALSO  Grand procession to mark Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti on Apr.14

Yuva Brigade Founder Chakravarty Sulibele, in his address, maintained that Dr. Ambedkar was determined to weed out the social evil of untouchability. It is the Congress which brought in several amendments to Dr. Ambedkar’s Constitution, he added.

Writers G.B. Harish, Patapat Srinivas, Sudhakar Hosahalli, M.C. Kattimani, S.R. Leela and  Praveenkumar Mavinakadu too spoke. Dr. Chandrashekar of Aditya Hospital and others were present on the occasion.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching