‘Belaku-Holapu: Ambedkar Krantikari Vicharagala Chintana Manthana’ held

October 30, 2024

‘Value of rupee would not have declined had there were leaders like Dr. Ambedkar today’

Mysuru: Actor Prakash Belawadi observed that the value of Rupee would not have declined against the Dollar had great leaders like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar been alive today.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Belaku-Holapu: Ambedkar Krantikari Vicharagala Chintana Manthana’ programme organised by Yuva Brigade at Ganabharathi Veene Seshanna Bhavan in Kuvempunagar here on Sunday.

Recalling that Dr. Ambedkar had got a Doctoral degree a century ago for his thesis on the value of Rupee against the Dollar, Belawadi noted that Dr. Ambedkar is a critic within us and we have to accept him.

Pointing out that we should follow the life and writings of Dr. Ambedkar, he said that we need not look at others for reviewing our political and social systems. There is no other personality who took a hard look at our country’s administration, he added.

“We have to read the writings of Dr. Ambedkar and Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore has written on the great values of Hinduism in his book ‘Gora’ while severely opposing untouchability and superstitions. Ambedkar had strived for country to come out of a British dominated global system. The BRICS group which includes India should take a decision on coming out of Dollar centric economic system. Then the Gross Income Per Head will become four times higher,” he argued.

Opining that the economic system of our country would have been better today had Dr. Ambedkar become the Finance Minister when India got independence, he regretted the grave injustice rendered to Dr. Ambedkar in his struggles for bringing about social parity.

Yuva Brigade Founder Chakravarty Sulibele, in his address, maintained that Dr. Ambedkar was determined to weed out the social evil of untouchability. It is the Congress which brought in several amendments to Dr. Ambedkar’s Constitution, he added.

Writers G.B. Harish, Patapat Srinivas, Sudhakar Hosahalli, M.C. Kattimani, S.R. Leela and Praveenkumar Mavinakadu too spoke. Dr. Chandrashekar of Aditya Hospital and others were present on the occasion.