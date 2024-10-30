State Govt. is acting with animosity towards Mysore Royal Family: HDK

October 30, 2024

Channapatna: Congress State Government is acting with animosity towards the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, which has made significant contributions to Karnataka’s development over the decades, said Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy here on Monday.

He was addressing a public gathering at Kudluru village as part of the campaign for the upcoming by-poll to Channapatna Assembly Constituency.

Stating that he was disappointed with the Government’s bid to distance the Wadiyar family from their deity, Kumaraswamy said, “Goddess Chamundeshwari’s sacred temple has always been managed by the Wadiyars, who have contributed significantly to the development of the area. They have also made invaluable contributions to Karnataka’s progress in irrigation, education and industrial growth.”

Kumaraswamy alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was giving this respected family continuous trouble claiming that the State Government was taking away their privilege to serve the deity.

Further, taking a dig at the Congress party, Kumaraswamy said, while he was campaigning focusing on the development works, the Congress party was focusing only on targeting him and his family during the campaign.

“There are plans to establish a large-scale industry between Ramanagara and Channapatna in an effort to provide employment to local residents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted me with the Ministry of Large Industries and Steel and with the grace of God, I will work for the welfare of Ramanagara district,” he said.

Commenting on C.P. Yogeshwar joining the Congress party ahead of the by-poll, the Union Minister said that the JD(S) party was ready to forfeit the ticket to the BJP respecting the leaders of the BJP High Command.

“Even we had offered a ticket to Yogeshwar along with the BJP. But, he decided to join the Congress party and now he has been misleading people during his campaigns,” said Kumaraswamy.

“They have also been commenting on my father and other family members for which I am not going to react. People of Channapatna will decide and give their verdict,” added Kumaraswamy.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who spoke on the occasion, stated that Nikhil Kumaraswamy, NDA candidate from Channapatna Assembly Constituency, who played a major role during BJP-JD(S) padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru in protest against the MUDA scam, had bright future to grow as a tall leader.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Yaduveer added that ever since the party came to power it had been embroiled in scams and corruption.