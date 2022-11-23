Education authorities evolve 80-point plan for improving SSLC results

November 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to bring Mysuru within the top 10 districts in SSLC exam, the district education authorities have come up with a 80-point plan of action for the purpose.

The plan includes adoption of schools by officials, periodic inspection of schools and effective implementation of the 80-point plan.

The Department of Public instruction will form teams comprising the DDPI, District Sub-Plan Coordination officer, Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Subject Inspectors of all subjects, which will visit schools and review the progress made in the implementation of the plan.

Mysuru DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that as per the suggestion of Primary and Secondary Education Minister, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Additional DC, ZP CEO, MCC Commissioner, MCC Zonal Commissioners, TP EO, Assistant Commissioner, Tahsildar and district level officials of all other Government Departments will adopt a school.

Pointing out that the Department has listed 165 schools in the district which have fared poorly in SSLC exam, he said that these schools will be kept under special watch for betterment of exam results. However, the school adoption will be initiated after the DC chairs a meeting in this regard.

A standard format has been prepared, which will be followed when the officials visit schools, he said adding that the officials will interact with the teachers and students during their visit.

He further said that the initiative has been themed ‘Pareekshe Ondu Habba – Adannu Sambhramisi’, meaning ‘Exam is a festival – Enjoy it’, in a bid to shore up the confidence of students and make them mentally prepared as the countdown for the exam begins, which usually takes place in April.

Continuing, Urs said that there are a total of 775 schools in the district, including 232 Government, 134 aided, 354 unaided private, 8 Central and 47 run by the Social Welfare Department .

The Department has evolved plans to make sure that the performance in SSLC exams this year improves significantly, he said adding that schools have been told to complete the curriculum by December itself and conduct revision classes thereafter till the end of the academic year.