Devanur Lake to be rejuvenated shortly
News, Top Stories

Devanur Lake to be rejuvenated shortly

November 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Devanur Lake in the city outskirts will soon undergo rejuvenation, with MUDA all set to carry out works. The MUDA is rejuvenating the lake at a cost of Rs. 5 crore, which it had earmarked in its 2022-23 budget. The works include de-silting, removal of weeds, cleaning of bunds, laying a pipeline for discharge of sewage water and setting up of a STP (Sewage Treatment Plant).

In a bid to restore the lake to its pristine form, the MUDA will carry out a survey to find out encroachments and mark them for evacuation.

The Technical bid for executing the works has been sent for approval and the works will commence once it is approved by the authorities. The lake, which extends over 12.37 acre area, has been encroached upon by some people and several houses have come up illegally on both sides of the lake along with approach roads and civic amenities. With complaints of encroachment, MUDA has ordered a survey for identifying and marking the encroachments, which will be evacuated after due process.

Urging for clearing all encroachment of the lake area, BJP leaders Giridhar, Sandeshswamy and other party workers arrived at the lake for staging a protest, when MUDA officials led by Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and accompanied by MP Pratap Simha visited the spot for an inspection. Following an assurance that the encroachments will be cleared soon, the protest plan was dropped.

MUDA Superintending Engineer (SE) Channakeshava, Special Land Acquisition Officer Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) Shivanna and Rajashekar were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching