Mysuru gets ready for concerted efforts to fight COVID-19

July 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the district witnessing a rapid spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the authorities in Mysuru are working out a blue-print for waging a concerted battle against the deadly virus.

The Blue Print involves the District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), local Legislators, various Government Departments, Industrialists and Businessmen, Associations and other service-based Organisations.

As it is difficult for the District Administration alone to manage COVID-19 control, testing and treatment, the MCC and other organisations have decided to take the plunge in full scale in this decisive battle against the deadly pandemic.

Accordingly, the MCC has planned to set up COVID Care Centres (CCCs) in the jurisdiction of all its nine Zonal Offices.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has held a series of meetings with officials and Corporators in this regard over the past couple of days, in which it was decided to identify suitable buildings for the establishment of these Care Centres.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Gurudatta Hedge said that the MCC has planned to set up CCCs in the jurisdiction of all its nine Zonal Offices in stages. As a first step, efforts are on to set up two CCCs in NR and KR Assembly segments, for which identification of spots has already begun, he said.

Asserting that it is a concerted effort involving the District Administration, MCC, Legislators, Corporators, Associations and Organisations and members of the public, he said that it is thought of admitting asymptomatic COVID-19 suspects in these CCCs.

Stressing on the need for full public co-operation in the battle against the deadly virus, Hegde said that help in all kinds has been sought from people representatives, voluntary organisations and members of the public.

Mayor Tasneem said that she has discussed with MCC officials a couple of times on setting up CCCs in MCC limits.

Maintaining that not much centres are needed at present, she said that, however, as a measure of readiness to meet possible emergencies in the future, the MCC has begun identification of suitable places for the establishment of more CCCs.