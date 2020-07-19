Mysuru gets ready for concerted efforts to fight COVID-19
COVID-19, News

Mysuru gets ready for concerted efforts to fight COVID-19

July 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the district witnessing a rapid spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the authorities in Mysuru are working out a blue-print for waging a concerted battle against the deadly virus.

The Blue Print involves the District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), local Legislators, various Government Departments, Industrialists and Businessmen, Associations and other service-based Organisations.

As it is difficult for the District Administration alone to manage COVID-19 control, testing and treatment, the MCC and other organisations have decided to take the plunge in full scale in this decisive battle against the deadly pandemic.

Accordingly, the MCC has planned to set up COVID  Care Centres (CCCs) in the jurisdiction of all its nine Zonal Offices. 

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has held a series of meetings with officials and Corporators in this regard over the past couple of days, in which it was decided to identify suitable buildings for the establishment of these Care Centres.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Gurudatta Hedge said that the MCC has planned to set up CCCs in the jurisdiction of all its nine Zonal Offices in stages. As a first step, efforts are on to set up two CCCs in NR and KR Assembly segments, for which  identification of spots has already begun, he said.

Asserting that it is a concerted effort involving the District Administration, MCC, Legislators, Corporators, Associations and Organisations and members of the public, he said that it is thought of admitting asymptomatic COVID-19 suspects in these CCCs. 

Stressing on the need for  full public co-operation in the battle against the deadly virus, Hegde said that help in all kinds has been sought from people representatives, voluntary organisations and members of the public.

READ ALSO  Work From Home side effects: The lockdown lifestyle woes

Mayor Tasneem said that she has discussed with MCC officials a couple of times on setting up CCCs in MCC limits.

Maintaining that not much centres are needed at present, she said that, however, as a measure of readiness to meet possible emergencies in the future, the MCC has begun identification of suitable places for the establishment of more CCCs.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Mysuru gets ready for concerted efforts to fight COVID-19”

  1. Pradeesh says:
    July 19, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    In addition to this, authorities should also ensure strict compliance of rules by the general public. They should be punishable for flouting guidelines. Prevention is always better. Unless it is strict our public will never learn.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching