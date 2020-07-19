Man dies of COVID a day after his son succumbs to virus

July 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A 46-year-old man died of COVID-19, a day after his 14-year-old son succumbed to the same infection. Unfortunately, he died soon after his wife and daughters recovered and discharged from the hospital.

The deceased is an Assistant Engineer (AE), working with APMC in Mysuru. He died late on Friday, while his son died on Thursday morning. His wife and two daughters are in quarantine at a hospital. The couple was to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

It is learnt that the AE was on duty and visited a field a few days back where he had come in contact with a contractor, who tested positive for COVID later.

According to his colleagues, the AE was technically sound and was a very active person. The final rites were performed as per the guidelines issued by the District Administration.