AYUSH Department officials distribute immunity booster medicines

July 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: AYUSH Department Medical Officer Dr. Raghavendra Achar has informed that the AYUSH is distributing immunity booster medicines, Samshamani Vati and Arq-e-Ajeeb, free of cost, to employees of Mysore Airport.

“As cases of Corona is on rise in Mysuru, we decided to distribute immunity boosters to employees of Mysore Airport in Mandakalli. Samshamani Vati is an Ayurvedic herbal formulation and each tablet contains herb Amrita Balli (Guduchi). Each box has 40 Samshamani Vati tablets and to boost immune system, one need to take two tablets orally twice a day, morning and evening, for ten days before food. Similarly, Arq-e-Ajeeb is a Unani medicine and one needs to inhale the medication by spraying it to their masks and hand kerchiefs,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, AYUSH Medical Officer Dr. M.G. Suresh said, “Do not assume that if one takes these medications he would not get infected with this infection. These medications help improve our immune systems, but is not a treatment for Corona infection. Elderly persons have to take two Samshamani Vati tablets orally twice a day for ten days and children aged 6 to 14 years have to take one tablet orally twice a day for ten days, morning and evening, to boost their immune system for the next six months.”

Airport Director R. Manjunath, Department of Public Libraries Deputy Director and COVID-19 Airport Nodal Officer B. Manjunath, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations Department R. Raju, Medical Officers of Health and Family Welfare Department Prakash and Girish, District Health Education Officer Dr. Venugopal, Police Inspectors K. Shanmuga Varma and Raghupathi Nayak and others were present.