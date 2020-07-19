Mysuru district reports 101 fresh COVID cases, two deaths

July 19, 2020

Mandya sees 42 new cases with one death, Kodagu reports 10 positive cases with one death and Chamarajanagar sees 34 positive cases

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district has reported 101 fresh COVID-19 positive cases yesterday bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,514, according to the media bulletin released last evening.

The district saw a total of 575 patients being discharged with 24 discharged yesterday and the total active cases is 880. Two deaths were reported yesterday bring the total COVID related deaths to 59.

A total of 79 new Containment Zones have been announced in the district.

The following are the COVID statistics according to the State media bulletin last evening:

Mandya: Sugar town Mandya reported 42 fresh COVID cases bring the total positive cases to 862. A total of 579 patients have been discharged so far and there are 278 active cases at present. One COVID death has been reported bringing the total COVID deaths to five.

Kodagu: Ten new positive cases were reported in the yesterday and the total positive cases now stand at 259. A total of 114 patients have been discharged so far with 140 active cases remaining. One COVID death was reported yesterday bringing the total COVID deaths in the district to five.

Chamarajanagar: Thirty four fresh COVID positive cases were reported yesterday bring the total number of positive cases to 256. In all, 135 patients have been discharged so far and there are 118 active cases remaining. Total COVID related deaths in the district are three.