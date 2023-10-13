Mahisha Dasara and Chamundi Betta Chalo: No entry to Chamundi Hill today

October 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundi Hill, a prominent spot for religious tourism in the city, wore a deserted look this morning, following the prohibitory orders issued by the City Police under Section 144 CrPC effective from yesterday midnight till 6 am tomorrow (Oct. 14).

Following the defiance of Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee to celebrate Mahisha Dasara atop the hill (that was later restricted to Town Hall with the organisers acceding to celebrate the event in the changed name of Mahisha Utsava) by offering floral tributes to the statue of Mahishasura atop Chamundi Hill and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha’s call for ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’ in protest against Mahisha Dasara, despite denial of permission for both the events, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth had promulgated prohibitory orders yesterday afternoon, in the Police Commissionerate limits including Chamundi Hill and Mahishasura statue area.

Barring the residents of the hill, who were allowed upon the production of valid ID, the outsiders were restrained from accessing the hill and Goddess Chamundeshwari temple. There were sparse visitors to the temple, except for local residents, even though they were minute in numbers. All the four entry gates to the hill — the main road leading from Sangolli Rayanna Circle (Kurubarahalli Circle), Nandi statue road, Lalithadripura road and Uttanahalli road — were also closed, with the Police guarding them.

While the statue of Mahishasura at the hill entrance on the top is covered with cloth for ongoing works on repainting the structure, barricades had been erected around the statue, to thwart any attempts to access the statue.

Amid this, works on erecting the stage for inauguration of Dasara in front of the temple complex atop the hill on Oct. 15, is going on at a brisk pace.