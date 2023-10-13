Mayor, MCC Commissioner inspect Kesare Plant

October 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar and Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff conducted an inspection of the Kesare Solid Waste Treatment and Recycling Plant yesterday. This facility processes waste generated from various wards within Narasimharaja Constituency.

The state-of-the-art plant has a total capacity to process 200 tonnes of waste after efficiently segregating dry and wet waste. During their inspection, the Mayor and Commissioner stressed on the importance of prioritising the segregation process.

Currently, waste is collected in a large, granular form and subsequently processed. They recommended implementing a two-shift work schedule for employees to expedite the process and reduce the workload.

Constructed at a cost of Rs. 23.37 crore on an 11-acre site, the Kesare Plant’s strategic location enables it to manage solid waste from MCC Zone 5, 7, 8, and 9, as well as a portion of Zone 6.

This initiative benefits several areas, including Rajivnagar, N.R. Mohalla, Azeez Sait Nagar, Shanthinagar, Ghousianagar, Naidu Nagar, and nearby neighbourhoods.

The plant significantly alleviates the burden on the Vidyaranyapuram Excel Plant, which had accumulated over 9 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, as noted by the Mayor.

At Kesare, wet waste is transformed into compost through a natural biological process known as composting. This process involves bacteria breaking down organic waste in the absence of oxygen.

The composting process takes approximately 42 days for the waste to be converted into compost. Upon completion, the compost is processed into powder form and made available for sale in the market.