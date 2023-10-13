Mayor, MCC Commissioner inspect Kesare Plant
News

Mayor, MCC Commissioner inspect Kesare Plant

October 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar and Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff conducted an inspection of the Kesare Solid Waste Treatment and Recycling Plant yesterday. This facility processes waste generated from various wards within Narasimharaja Constituency.

The state-of-the-art plant has a total capacity to process 200 tonnes of waste after efficiently segregating dry and wet waste. During their inspection, the Mayor and Commissioner stressed on the importance of prioritising the segregation process.

Currently, waste is collected in a large, granular form and subsequently processed. They recommended implementing a two-shift work schedule for employees to expedite the process and reduce the workload.

Constructed at a cost of Rs. 23.37 crore on an 11-acre site, the Kesare Plant’s strategic location enables it to manage solid waste from MCC Zone 5, 7, 8, and 9, as well as a portion          of Zone 6.

This initiative benefits several areas, including Rajivnagar, N.R. Mohalla, Azeez Sait Nagar, Shanthinagar, Ghousianagar, Naidu Nagar, and nearby     neighbourhoods.

The plant significantly alleviates the burden on the Vidyaranyapuram Excel Plant, which had accumulated over 9 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, as noted by the Mayor.

At Kesare, wet waste is transformed into compost through a natural biological process known as composting. This process involves bacteria breaking down organic waste in the absence of oxygen.

The composting process takes approximately 42 days for the waste to be converted into compost. Upon completion, the compost is processed into powder form and made available for sale in the market.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching