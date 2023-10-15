Dasara Film Festival launched; Comedian Narasimharaju remembered

October 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the week-long Dasara Film Festival, organised under the aegis of Mysuru Dasara Film Festival Sub-Committee, at Kalamandira in city this afternoon.

Siddharamaiah also released the booklet that contains the list and details of 112 cinemas to be screened during the Fest that will take place from Oct. 16 to 22.

Earlier, the CM offered floral tributes to the portrait of late comedian Narasimharaju, whose birth centenary is being celebrated this year. Late actor Narasimharaju’s daughter and actress, Sudha Narasimharaju, was felicitated on the occasion.

Actor and singer Sadhu Kokila presented a Musical Concert prior to the inauguration. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, actor-couple Darling Krishna-Milana Nagaraj, actresses Mayuri, Vaibhavi Shandilya and Manvitha Kamath, MLAs K. Harishgowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan and D. Ravishankar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Joint Director of Tourism and Dasara Film Festival Sub-Committee Deputy Special Officer M.K. Savitha and others were present.

As many as 112 films will be screened in INOX (Mall of Mysore) on M.G. Road and DRC Cinemas (B.M. Habitat Mall) on Gokulam Main Road, Jayalakshmipuram, from Oct. 16 to 22.