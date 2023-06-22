Rare moment as Sub-Inspector dad passes baton to daughter

June 22, 2023

Mandya Central Police Station becomes a witness to the bond between a father and daughter

Mandya/Mysuru: Children naturally follow the profession of their parents. It brings immense joy to the parents especially when their children surpass their parents’ occupation and reach greater heights. The Mandya Police Department witnessed such a rare incident.

In a heart-warming incident at Mandya Central Police Station on June 20, a lady officer, who became a PSI (Police Sub-Inspector), took charge from her father who was performing his duties as a PSI before the transfer order came. The special moment was celebrated with sweets and warm hugs.

B.S. Venkatesh, a resident of Huliyurdurga in Tumakuru, was serving as a PSI at the Central Police Station. Now, his daughter has become the PSI in the same position and Venkatesh happily congratulated his daughter for accepting the responsibility.

One generation to next

This father-daughter duo found themselves at a unique juncture where the baton of responsibility was passed down from one generation to the next, within the same office. The transition symbolises not only the bond between a father and daughter but also their shared commitment to serving the community through their roles in law enforcement.

Venkatesh served in the Army for the past 16 years and after retirement, he wrote the PSI exam and got appointed to the Police Department. For the past year, he had been serving as a PSI at the Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, his daughter B.V. Varsha cleared the PSI exam in the 2022 batch and till then, she had been serving as a probationary PSI. She has accepted the responsibility as a PSI at the Central Police Station, where her father was serving. Venkatesh has now been transferred to the Mandya SP Office as a training officer and will train the young recruits henceforth.

From Army to Police

After retiring from military service, he cleared the PSI exam in 2010 under the ex-serviceman quota. He has served in various places in Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar and had previously undergone training at Mandya Central Police Station.

Varsha completed her training in Kalaburagi and it is her first posting in Mandya. Notably, she started her Police career by receiving PSI training from her father himself. Varsha holds a Master’s degree in Economics as well.

While in the Army for 16 years, Venkatesh, in addition to carrying out duties in the border areas of Pakistan, China and Bangladesh, he also participated in the Kargil War.

Dad, an inspiration

Expressing his joy, Venkatesh shared his happiness in handing over the charge to his daughter. He proudly acknowledged Varsha’s hardwork and dedication, as she successfully secured the position of PSI on her very first attempt. Varsha said, “I consider myself fortunate to have taken charge from my father. I draw inspiration from my dad’s exemplary career and will follow in his footsteps as an upright officer.”