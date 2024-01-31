Keragodu GP Members angered over missing proceedings book

January 31, 2024

Mandya: Even as Keragodu in Mandya taluk hit national headlines over the protests that broke out following the removal of Hanuma Dhwaja from the flagpost in the village late on Saturday night, the Keragodu Gram Panchayat (GP) Members have vented out their ire over the missing GP proceedings registry (book).

The Sri Gowrishankar Seva Trust had applied to Keragodu GP on Dec. 29 last seeking permission for hoisting of Hanuma Dhwaja, following which a GP meeting that took place the same day, granted permission with 18 out of the 22 members giving their nod for hoisting the Hanuma Dhwaja.

The proceedings of the meeting on that day (Dec. 29) was recorded in the proceedings registry. But following the violence that erupted after the Hanuma Dhwaja removal, the registry book is said to have gone missing. After coming to know of it, Keragodu GP Members are said to have taken the GP Secretary Ratnamma to task.

GP Member Mahesh said that the flagpost in the village was built at a cost about Rs. 4-5 lakh, the money for which was contributed by villagers and youths. The flagpost was to be inaugurated by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy when the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir was to take place. But somehow, the flagpost was inaugurated in the absence of the former CM, he said.

Continuing, he said that 21 out of the 22 Members of Keragodu GP attended the meeting held on Dec. 29, during which 18 Members including the GP President and the Vice-President gave their approval for the hoisting of the Hanuma Dhwaja from the flagpost.

The meeting also resolved to hoist the Hanuma Dhwaja on all days except during the National celebration days and Nada Habba, Mahesh said adding that even the minorities had presented a memorandum in support of the Hanuma Dhwaja and had also donated money. But it is regretful to note that some people from our own religion were behind this unfortunate incident, he added.

Meanwhile, Mandya Zilla Panchayat (ZP) officials are said to have told that the Keragodu ZP proceedings book is with the ZP. The GP Members irked by the ZP’s action, have questioned whether it is right to take away the book without their knowledge.