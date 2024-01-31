Forest Minister Khandre’s take on ‘emergency’ night traffic opposed

January 31, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to Kerala’s request to permit night traffic on Bandipur-Sultan Bathery (Wayanad) road within Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre recently visited Bandipur to assess the check-posts on National Highway 766, connecting Karnataka and Kerala through Bandipur.

As of now, vehicular traffic is restricted on this road from 9 pm to 6 am, with only ambulances and five buses from Karnataka and Kerala permitted during night. The Supreme Court upheld this ban in 2019.

The Minister’s statement suggesting the possibility of allowing vehicles in emergencies has sparked strong reactions from environmental activists. They express concerns that such flexibility may be exploited by the neighbouring State, potentially leading to increased vehicle passage through the Tiger Reserve under the guise of emergencies.