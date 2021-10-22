City cloth merchant jumps in front of moving train
City cloth merchant jumps in front of moving train

October 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A cloth merchant died after jumping in front of a moving train behind Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) in Pandavapura this morning.

The deceased has been identified as S. Manikyam (52), a resident of Sunnadakeri, who owns a saree shop near Uma Talkies in Kumbarageri.

Yesterday at about 10 am, Manikyam left the shop saying that he was going to collect his dues from saree purchasers. He left the shop on his Honda Activa (KA-09-HG-7191) leaving his sons Chethan and Karthik to take care of the shop.

Later he called his son over the phone at about 5 pm and told him that his work was done and was coming back. However, neither did he come to the shop nor reach his house. Today morning, Chethan received a call from Mysuru Railway Police, who told him that they had found Manikyam’s body and asked him to come to Mysuru Railway Police Station.

Manikyam had jumped in front of the Mysuru-Tuticorin train behind PSSK factory in Pandavapura at about 6.30 am today. The train driver, after stopping the train, moved the dead body from the track and informed the Mysuru Railway Police before proceeding further.

Searching