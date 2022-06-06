‘Litterateurs should have a deep understanding of all facts’

June 6, 2022

Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa releases Prof. N. Venkoba Rao’s felicitation volume

Mysore/Mysuru: Stressing on the need for littérateurs to have a deep understanding of all facts and Movements, acclaimed writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa observed that, as otherwise, qualitative works cannot be scripted.

He was speaking after releasing freedom fighter, social worker and writer Prof. N. Venkoba Rao (Srikantha) felicitation volume titled ‘Srikantha: Baduku-Baraha- Abhinandane’ at a programme organised at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here on Saturday.

Maintaining that the Ayodhya dispute went on for decades because of four Historians from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Dr. Bhyrappa said that the dispute prolonged as Left-leaning Historians argued with different and divergent views.

Noting that many problems have surfaced as we have ignored several issues other than politics, he said that Jagmohan, who was Jammu and Kashmir Governor earlier, has written a book titled ‘My Frozen Turbulence in Kashmir,’ which has highlighted many issues concerning Kashmir. In his book, Jagmohan has recalled how he was shown great respect by the then Pakistan ruler Gen. Zia-Ul-Haq, who headed the Pak Army, when he visited Pakistan for an UNESCO event. The book also explains how Rajiv Gandhi, when he was the Prime Minister, had shown disinterest when Jagmohan had met him over development of Kashmir.

Stating that protests have started after the introduction of lessons on RSS Founder Hedgewar in school textbooks, Dr. Bhyrappa opined that Hedgewar was instrumental in generation of ‘Sevaks’ who never aspired for any power or position.

Pointing out that personalities like N. Venkoba Rao are a living example of this, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is instrumental in carrying forward our rich culture and traditions.

Pointing out that he has gone through N. Venkoba Rao felicitation volume, he said that every writer who has written an article in the book, knew N. Venkoba Rao closely. He feels happy for having released the book, he added.

Former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia said that he got introduced to Venkoba Rao when he (Rao) happened to be the National Secretary of ABVP in the 1970s.

Recalling that Venkoba Rao played a vital role in shaping his career, he said that he was also instrumental in shaping hundreds of leaders such as RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, current Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri etc.

Dr. Pradhan Gurudatta, who has edited the felicitation volume, said that Venkoba Rao started writing with his pen name ‘Srikantha’ and since then he has made his own contribution for literature and social service.

Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad presided. Veteran RSS leader M. Venkatram, veteran writer and social worker Prof. N. Venkoba Rao, ‘Mysuru Mithra’ columnist Dr. V. Ranganath, writer Ravindra Joshi and others were present.