Gusty wind, heavy rains lash city

June 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Gusty wind followed by heavy rains lashed across the city last night.

Gusty winds began at about 11 pm bringing down a huge tree and damaging two electric poles at Vidyaranyapuram 6th Main. MCC’s Abhaya-1 team led by Shreyas cleared the fallen tree. A car was also damaged as a tree fell on it near Doctors’ Corner in Gokulam. The wind also damaged window panes of a few houses at AIISH Layout, Dattagalli, Bogadi 2nd Stage and surrounding places.

Tree branches broke and fell in Rajivnagar, near N.R. Police Station, near Mysuru Zoo and other places. Abhaya-3 team led by Mohammed Rameez cleared the branches.

As soon as gusty wind lost its intensity, heavy rains began to lash across the city causing manholes to overflow in many areas.

Sewage water from overflowing manholes flowed on the roads in Yadavagiri, Gokulam, Vivekanandanagar, Kanakadasanagar and other places resulting in stench emanating from it.

Morning walkers at Kukkarahalli Lake were inconvenienced as yesterday’s rains and wind had brought down a couple of bamboos which had fallen across the pedestrian walkway in the Lake.

Meanwhile, MCC Control Room staff told SOM that no major incidents have taken places across the city due to gusty wind and heavy rains that lashed across the city yesterday night.