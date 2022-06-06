PM Modi launches new series of visually impaired friendly coins

June 6, 2022

‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ telecast live at 75 locations including ATI in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: People-centric governance and continuous effort towards good governance have been the hallmark of the BJP-led Government at the Centre in the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he inaugurated the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav this morning.

The event was telecast live across 75 major cities of India including Mysuru and the webcast was held at Hemavathi auditorium on the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) campus, Lalitha Mahal Road. The Mysuru event was organised by the GST Commissionerate where a giant screen was set up for the telecast.

Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner, Bengaluru of the Central Tax Circle, Sanjay Panth, Principal Commissioner, GST Mysuru Zone and other officers were present.

Addressing the nationwide audience, PM Modi said that the country has borne the brunt of Government-centric governance in the past. “But today, 21st century India is moving ahead with the approach of people-centric governance,” Modi said at the event where Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present.

On the occasion, Modi also launched a special series of coins that are also ‘visually impaired friendly’. The coins of Re. 1, Rs. 2, Rs. 5, Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav design, are not commemorative coins and will be part of the circulation.

“These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of ‘amrit kaal’ and motivate people to work towards the development of the country,” Modi said. The PM also launched the ‘Jan Samarth portal’ – a credit-linked portal of 12 Government schemes.

“India has also worked on different dimensions in the last eight years. The public participation that increased in the country during this period has given impetus to the development of the country and has empowered the poorest of the country’s citizens,” the PM said.

“Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gave an opportunity to the poor to live with dignity. Facilities like pucca houses, electricity, gas, water and free treatment increased the dignity of the poor, increased facilities. The scheme of free ration during the Corona period freed more than 80 crore countrymen from the fear of hunger,” he added.

Modi said in the reforms that the country has done in the last eight years, great priority has also been given to the youth to show their potential.