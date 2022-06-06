Forest Department to give away 5 lakh saplings to farmers

June 6, 2022

Huge demand for sandalwood, teak, silver oak and Melia dubia (hebbevu) saplings

Mysore/Mysuru: As an encouragement for afforestation, the Forest Department will distribute 5 lakh saplings at concessional rates to the farmers of Mysuru district. Along with this, the Department has also planned to plant saplings along the 30-km route by the sides of the roads.

These are the plans chalked out by the Department as part of this year’s World Environment Day. Saplings will be distributed to farmers at the three main nurseries maintained by the Department and also at the nurseries maintained at the taluk level.

Speaking to SOM, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Kamala Karikalan said that the five lakh saplings that will be distributed to the farmers have already been kept ready at the nurseries and among them are large quantities of sandalwood, teak, silver oak and Melia dubia (hebbevu) due to high demand.

These tree species provide additional income to the farmers and as such, there is a huge demand. Such trees are abundantly grown in Hunsur, Periyapatna, T. Narasipur, Nanjangud and H.D. Kote. Sizeable quantities of saplings are available of these species at district and taluk-level nurseries, she said.

Saplings will be distributed at concessional rates that range from Re. 1 to Rs. 3 per plant. While farmers have to produce copies of RTC to avail of discounts, people of the city can take plants for environment day activities, to plant inside their house compounds, offices and schools without showing any documents.

Inside the city limits, the Department plans to provide green cover to 30 kilometres of roads in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage and R.T. Nagar. Many stretches inside these layouts are barren now and one lakh saplings will be planted under the city greening project, the DCF added.

To encourage afforestation, the Department pays Rs. 125 per sapling for three years to farmers who will have to shoulder the responsibility of maintaining the saplings. If any association wants to grow saplings, it pays Rs. 5 per plant for three years. However, there is a limit of 400 saplings.