SWR Mysuru Division extends ‘One Station One Product’ scheme to 67 Railway Stations

June 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Encouraged by the positive feedback from travelling passengers to the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme at Mysuru Station as well as the ‘Vocal for Local,’ a programme aimed to popularise local indigenous products at the Railway Station to provide an opportunity to passengers to experience the rich heritage of India and creating additional income opportunities for the marginalised section of the society, Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) intends to extend this scheme to 67 Railway Stations across the Division coming under Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Mangaluru, Madikeri, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Chikmagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Haveri districts.

‘One Station One Product’ announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 aims to encourage indigenous and specialised products and crafts of the local region through providing display and sale outlets at Railway Stations across the Division.

Range of products which includes handicrafts, artefacts, textiles and handlooms, traditional garments, local agricultural produce, processed/ semi-processed foods, Spices and forest products, sandalwood-based products, coffee and cardamom has been identified for a particular Station which is indigenous to that location.

Mysuru Division has proposed to invite applications from the agencies, artisans, weavers, craftsmen, Self-Help Groups, tribal cooperatives and marginalised & weaker sections of the society dealing with these products, to sell their products at Railway Stations across the Division.

The duration of the stall will be for a period of 15 days at a nominal fee of Rs. 1,000. If more than one application is received for a particular Station, a priority roster will be made and established through a draw of lots and this will continue till all applicants in the priority roster are exhausted. A temporary Functional Stall with easy access to passengers will be made available to the participants. Participants can sell the products at the Station and on platforms also.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru Division, has urged the artisans to make full use of this opportunity. A list of the products identified for each Station is available on http://www.swr.indianrailways.gov.in/

Applications will be invited soon and the date will be notified. Interested people can visit Senior Divisional Commercial Manager at Mysuru or contact on Mob: 88843-03801 or 79775-09065 or 97311-59568, according to a press release from Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO.