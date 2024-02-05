Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat to run on all days till March 27

February 5, 2024

Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route semi-high-speed trains under consideration; review process on

Mysore/Mysuru: The Vande Bharat Express train, which runs between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, will operate every day of the week until the end of March 2024. At present, the train operates six days a week except Wednesday.

This South India’s first Vande Bharat Express train was launched in November 2022. The South Western Railway has indicated that the operations of the special train connecting Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru City Junction will be extended to all days of the week till March 27, 2024.

Train number 06037, Dr. MGR Chennai Central to Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, will run every Wednesday apart from all other days of the week from Feb. 7 to Mar. 27, 2024.

Similarly, train number 06038, Mysuru to Dr. MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express, will also run on all Wednesdays from Feb. 7 to Mar. 27, 2024. Earlier, the trip from both the sides on Wednesdays was scheduled to end on Jan. 31, 2024.

The train covers a distance of 500 kms between Mysuru and Chennai in 6 hours and 25 minutes. Train No. 06037 Chennai to Mysuru departs Chennai at 05.50 hrs and arrives in Mysuru at 12.20 hrs. Enroute, the train has commercial stoppages at Katpadi (arrival 07.13 hrs and departure 07.15 hrs) and KSR Bengaluru (arrival 10.10 hrs and departure 10.15 hrs).

Train No. 06038 Mysuru to Chennai departs Mysuru at 13.05 hrs and arrives in Chennai at 19.20 hrs. Enroute, the train has commercial stoppages at KSR Bengaluru (arrival at 14.50 hrs and departure at 14.55 hrs) and Katpadi (arrival at 17.33 hrs and departure at 17.35 hrs).

Since the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the train has been a success, operating with 100 percent occupancy. Meanwhile, the South Western Railway (SWR) is examining the facilitators and challenges of operationalising semi-high-speed trains travelling at a speed of 200 km per hour on the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route, according to SWR Managing Director R.N. Singh.

He stated, “There is consideration for operationalising semi-high-speed trains on the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route. These trains would run at a speed of 200 kms per hour. A review is currently underway to integrate the high-speed line into the railway network.”

Singh also added, “It is feasible to implement the high-speed rail by strengthening the existing tracks. However, in some areas, new tracks may need to be laid. New signalling systems may also need to be installed.”