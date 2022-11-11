PM Modi in Bengaluru

November 11, 2022

Unveils 108-ft ‘Statue of Prosperity’ of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

Pays floral tributes to Saint Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki

Launches modern, eco-friendly Terminal-2 of Bengaluru Airport

Flags off Vande Bharat Express, Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train

Bengaluru: Festive atmosphere prevailed in Bengaluru this morning as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here to inaugurate major projects that will leave a lasting impression in the minds of people.

However, his visit was also marked by a series of traffic bottlenecks, cancellation and reassigning stoppages of trains due to security reasons. The Bengaluru Police also received public commendation for effectively using the social media, public announcements and other platforms to inform the people and commuters about imminent traffic jams, avoiding of certain routes, immediate clearances after the PM’s visit and also readily available guidance on the alternative routes.

The Prime Minister arrived at the HAL Airport in a special aircraft from New Delhi at around 9.20 pm and was received by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa, MP Tejaswi Surya and others.

Soon after touching down, Modi arrived at the Vidhana Soudha and offered floral tributes to the statues of Saint Kanakadasa on the occasion of his birth anniversary and Maharshi Valmiki.

Vande Bharat/Kashi Darshan

Later at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru Railway Station, PM Modi flagged off South India’s first Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru – Chennai and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train from Bengaluru – Varanasi.

The inaugural Vande Bharat train, however, plied between Bengaluru and Chennai today.

The regular service from Mysuru to Chennai will begin from tomorrow. “The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance ‘Ease of Living.’ Glad to have flagged off this train from Bengaluru,” Modi tweeted.

Karnataka is the first State to take up the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from the State to Kashi. Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw was present during the inauguration.

“I would like to compliment Karnataka for being the first State to take up the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train. This train brings Kashi and Karnataka closer. Pilgrims and tourists will be able to visit Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj with ease,” Modi said.

Crowds chant ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans

Near the Vidhana Soudha, the PM stopped his car and waved at enthusiastic groups of party workers and supporters. Standing on the ‘running board’ of his car, Modi greeted the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans and holding aloft the BJP flags.

Later, as he proceeded to inaugurate the Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Modi got out of the vehicle at a major traffic junction near the KSR Railway Station, walked towards the crowd who gathered in full strength on all sides and waved at them.

Later, the PM inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport on the outskirts of Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs. 5,000 crore. The Terminal is expected to double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore.

Modi then unveiled the 108-feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, credited to be the city’s founder. Also termed the “Statue of Prosperity”, CM Bommai tweeted on Wednesday that the structure has been termed the “first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city” by the World Book of Records.

The statue weighing 218 tonnes (98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel) has been installed at the Kempegowda International Airport here. It has a sword weighing four tonnes.

Trains cancelled

With PM Modi launching Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav train from KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station, many train services were affected. “We have diverted/cancelled some services to facilitate the flagging of these two trains from platform nos. 7 and 8. The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken over the area. We have decided to observe a 48-hour general alert for safe running of trains till Friday,” said an SWR official. Many passengers who were unaware about these sudden cancellations and diversions were stranded.