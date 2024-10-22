Mysuru Deputy Commissioner takes charge as MUDA Chairman
Mysuru Deputy Commissioner takes charge as MUDA Chairman

October 22, 2024

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, has officially taken over as the Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The notification confirming his appointment was issued on Oct. 21 and Reddy assumed  office this noon.

Reddy’s appointment follows the resignation of K. Marigowda, which was submitted on Oct. 16 and subsequently accepted by the State Government. This leadership change occurs amid ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lokayukta and a One-Man Judicial Commission led by retired Karnataka High Court Justice P.N. Desai, focusing on irregularities in site allotments.

Lakshmikanth Reddy is anticipated to address the grievances of the public, whose work has come to a standstill amid the controversies that erupted in July this year.

In a notification released this morning, the new MUDA Chairman encouraged the public to send him documents related to public intervention and issues requiring his personal attention.

Correspondence can be directed to:

G. Lakshmikanth Reddy,

Chairman, MUDA, JLB Road, Mysuru – 570005.

For assistance, contact MUDA Office on Ph: 0821-2420553, send a fax to 0821-2429933, or email: chairman@muda- mysore.gov.in

