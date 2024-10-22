Echo of ED, Lokayukta investigations: Anger erupts as MUDA public services paralysed

October 22, 2024

Mysuru: Public protests flared up outside the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Office yesterday as citizens expressed outrage over the suspension of crucial services like site registration and house plan approvals. The disruption stems from ongoing investigations into site allotment irregularities by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Mysuru Lokayukta.

Protesters claimed that the daily presence of Lokayukta and ED officials, probing illegal site allocations to influential politicians, has paralysed the MUDA Office. Public access has been blocked, with Police and CRPF personnel guarding the entrance, preventing citizens from entering the premises.

A security cordon has been established under the guise of preventing interference with the investigation, halting vital public services such as site registrations and house plan approvals. This has only fuelled public anger.

Many protesters voiced their frustration, pointing out the irony of having Siddaramaiah, a fellow Mysurean, as Chief Minister, while their essential work at MUDA has been frozen due to investigations involving cases linked to him.

Shivakumar, one of the frustrated protestors, voiced his anger, stating that for nearly two months, MUDA has been in a state of paralysis with no public services moving forward. “Every day we are hitting a dead end,” he lamented.

He further explained, “We have no objection to the ED or Lokayukta carrying out their investigations, but they must ensure their actions don’t cause hardships for the public. When we tried to present our grievances to the MUDA Commissioner, we were blocked at the gate. Now, whom do we approach with our issues?”

The protestors underscored their support for the investigations but stressed that public services should not be held hostage. They issued a warning that if the current situation persists, they will be forced to escalate their protest with greater intensity.

Meanwhile, even after the ED officials wrapped up their nearly two-day investigation, the MUDA Office remains eerily quiet. No matter which room one visits in the MUDA Office, emptiness greets visitors. Officer and staff desks are vacant.

By afternoon, the usual hustle and bustle of the MUDA Office had vanished. During the ED investigation, officers and staff were running around to provide the requested documents. Today, however, it seems as though they have all retreated for a break, reflecting the current state of the MUDA Office.