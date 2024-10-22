Advocates’ Forum submits memorandum to CM

October 22, 2024

Seeks implementation of inner reservation

Mysuru: Mysuru based Karnataka Samajika Nyayapara Vakeelara Vedike has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to implement inner reservation among SC communities as directed by the Supreme Court.

The vedike members led by its president and senior advocate S. Arunkumar submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister in this regard here yesterday.

The memorandum said that the Madiga community has been fighting for inner reservation among SC Communities for over three decades. Amidst this, a 7-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice D.Y.Chandrachud on Aug.1 upheld the Constitutional validity of Sub-classification in the SC and ST categories and accordingly, the State Government can go ahead with inner reservation among SC communities. “The previous BJP Government and the current Congress Government, in Cabinet meetings, have agreed to implement the recommendations of the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission report on inner reservation. The then BJP Government in 2012 had accepted the Sadashiva Commission report, following which the SC/ST reservation quantum was increased from 18 to 24 percent as proposed by the then Law Minister J.C.Madhuswamy headed committee, with Madigas and other SC sub-castes getting a 6 percent reservation. Now the Congress Government which had promised inner reservation ahead of last year’s Assembly polls, should implement the SC ruling and thus render justice by implementing the inner reservation”, the memorandum said. Apart from advocate S. Arunkumar, the vedike members Booditittu Rajendra Shivakumar, Dasaiah, Chandrasenasagar, Mallappa, Vinayak, Surendra and others were present.