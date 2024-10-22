Rain pounds Mysuru, disrupts normal life

October 22, 2024

Students, office-goers, roadside vendors bear the brunt; dwellers of low-lying areas severely affected

Mysuru: The impact of low-pressure system formed over Bay of Bengal was heavily felt on Monday evening, as heavy rain pounded the city, bringing normal life to a standstill.

Though the weather was gloomy in the day, the sun came on the top frequently. However, parts of the city received rainfall from 10.15 am to 12 noon, leaving especially the school and college students and office goers in a fix. Though the rain stopped, there was no reprieve from the cold breeze that was followed by formation of the clouds casting a dark spell at about 4.30 pm. It was followed by thunderstorms and copious rainfall for about half-an-hour.

Riders, pedestrians

Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, who were caught off-guard, had to struggle to wade through the water-logged roads. The movement of autorickshaws, car and other Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) among other vehicles, were largely affected. The roadside vendors had to bear the brunt, while the condition of school and college students who were returning home was too pathetic. Those returning home from the office had to struggle reaching home.

Water-logged markets

Chikkagadiyara area was partially submerged in water, while the storm water gushed into the nearby Devaraja Market affecting the traders to a larger extent. The vendors of cement bricks and other articles had no other option than selling their products amid water, with customers too having no qualms over the situation. The vegetable vendors at M.G. Road market and other road sides, were largely affected, as efforts made to save vegetables and greens kept for sale, by covering them with plastic sheets, went in vain. A large quantity of vegetables was swept away in water.

Circle resembled pool

The Agrahara Circle that connects Vani Vilas Road, Thyagaraja Road and the road leading towards 101 Ganapathi Temple, had turned into a pool of water, as storm water that flowed towards the Circle got accumulated. Similar was the situation near Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Seshadri Iyer Road near private bus stand, petrol bunk on Dhanvantri Road and also K.R. Circle.

Low lying area near Gokul Theatre junction on KRS Road was also water-logged hampering the smooth flow of traffic. As the vehicles had piled up in large numbers, it led to traffic jam. Ambulances moving towards Jayadeva Hospital, District Hospital and Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road were also stranded amid the busy traffic.

As the intensity of rainfall receded, rain water gradually reduced, with motorists heaving a sigh of relief.

Low-lying areas in water

The residents of low-lying areas like Medar Block, Sunnadakeri, Udayagiri, Ghousianagar, Sathagalli and other localities were caught in a harrowing situation, with rain water gushing inside their houses, damaging household articles, forcing them to drain out water using vessels.

Sewage water had gushed into about 40 houses in Sunnadakeri alone and the troubled residents vented their anger on the officials, blaming them for unscientific works while laying UGD pipeline in the narrow lane.

Rivulets recharged at Chamundi Hill

The rivulets at Chamundi Hill in city, that come to life during heavy rainfall, were flowing down from various places, reflecting the intensity of the downpour.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and other officials visited the spot.

IMD predicts heavy rains in coming days

With low pressure system moving towards Bay of Bengal from Arabian Sea through the coastal area of Sri Lanka, that will lead to the emergence of Cyclone Dana, heavy rainfall is predicted in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and several other districts in the coming days too, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone is likely to make a landfall at Odisha and West Bengal on Oct. 24, that may aggravate the current rainy situation in Mysuru and surrounding districts like Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkamagalur, Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts, forming South Interior districts of the State, till Oct. 25.

1,000 MM rain possible in district this year

Mysuru district has received 843 MM rainfall so far against the annual average of 725 MM rainfall, registering an increase of rainfall by 16 percent. Similarly, Chamarajanagar district has received 704 MM rainfall against the annual average of 636 MM registering 11 percent more rain and Mandya district 710 MM rainfall against annual average of 595 MM, registering an increase of staggering 19 percent rainfall.