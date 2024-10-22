Food stall comes crashing

October 22, 2024

Mysuru: A food stall at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city, came crashing down due to heavy rainfall yesterday. Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

Following heavy rains, the Dasara Expo has been partially affected, with Mallige Idli stall collapsing during the downpour. About 15 workers inside the stall had a providential escape. Some other sheds too were damaged, with electric lines falling to the ground.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rudresh and the contractor rushed to the spot and collected information from the stall owner. They also assured to bear the financial loss.

As the power lines had snapped and fallen to the ground, KEA authorities shut the main gate as a precautionary measure, suspending entry to the expo for the day. Those who had already entered the expo, had to return home disappointed.

Speaking to media persons, KEA CEO Rudresh said, ‘The Idli stall was built separately, that has fallen now due to heavy wind and rain. Fortunately, there was no harm to any lives. The cooking utensils have been shifted. A decision regarding compensating the stall owner, will be taken during a meeting with KEA Chairman today. With all stalls insured, they will be benefited.”

Stall owner Nathik Ahmed of Royal Traders estimated losses to Rs. 15 lakh including the expenses on building the stall. The KEA has assured to help and the stall will be rebuilt in a day or two, he added.

KEA Chairman Ayub Khan said, following heavy wind and rain, the expo was closed for a day. Normalcy has been restored with water drained out of the premises. The business will resume as usual from today 3 pm and people can visit the expo.