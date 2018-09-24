Rain water inundates houses in Hinkal

Mysuru: Heavy rain in the wee hours today resulted in inundation of many houses in Tammadageri near Nanneshwara Temple in Hinkal.

On learning abut the incident, District In-charge Minister G.T. Devegowda accompanied by MUDA Superintending Engineer Suresh Babu and other officials inspected the area.

The residents complained to the Minister that storm water drains were clogged resulting in rain water gushing into their houses. The Minister immediately instructed the engineers present to clear the drains.

Miraculous escape: A tree on the road leading to Ittigegud from Hardinge Circle came down crashing at about 11 am today with commuters waiting at the nearby bus stop running helter skelter. The traffic was held up for about 30 minutes before fallen tree was cleared.