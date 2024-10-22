MUDA scam investigation widens: Former Chairmen, KAS, IAS Officers under ED radar

October 22, 2024

Probe agency finds irregularities since 2004

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is poised to issue notices to IAS Officers, three KAS Officers, 12 officials of various ranks and a former Chairman of MUDA concerning the illegal allotment of sites under the controversial 50:50 scheme.

Highly placed sources informed Star of Mysore that the ED intends to interrogate these officials as part of its ongoing investigation, which is based on the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and others.

The investigation specifically targets the allotment of 14 MUDA sites to Parvathi in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages, allegedly in exchange for her 3.16-acre land in Kesare.

Since 2004, irregularities in MUDA’s site allotments have raised concerns and the ED has acquired vital documents demonstrating these illegalities. Recently, the agency conducted raids on MUDA and Taluk offices, seizing crucial records related to the illegal distributions.

In the light of this information, the ED is preparing to send notices to key figures, including former and current IAS Officers, three KAS Officers and officials from MUDA, Revenue and

Department of Stamps and Registrations. Retired IAS Officers and former Chairmen who previously led MUDA are also expected to be questioned.

High-level sources suggest that after gathering explanations from these individuals, ED plans to target politicians who have meddled in MUDA’s operations.

During the raids, ED obtained necessary documents for the investigation, particularly focusing on from 2013 to 2018, as well as last year and four months, which was previously inaccessible.

The probe agency has managed to secure original records using advanced technology, despite attempts by involved officials to obstruct the process. Preliminary scrutiny of these documents revealed a blatant disregard for law by some officials who distributed sites and parcels of land with impunity.

Additionally, the ED has obtained records related to the 14 sites acquired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family. Beyond MUDA, the agency has seized documents related to land acquisition and registration from local Tahsildar and Sub-Registrar Offices, further broadening the scope of its investigation.