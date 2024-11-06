CM’s quizzing marks crucial stage in MUDA site scam probe

November 6, 2024

Mysuru: The questioning of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the Mysuru Lokayukta Police in connection with the allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife, B.M. Parvathi, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation into the MUDA land allocation scam.

This comes a day after the High Court issued a significant order on a petition filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has been seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The Court yesterday directed Mysuru Lokayukta to submit all investigation reports regarding the case, specifically requesting an update on progress of investigation conducted till Nov. 24. The Court will hear the case on Nov. 26.

Misuse of power

Today’s inquiry, which centres on Siddaramaiah’s alleged misuse of power in the land allocation process, is crucial to the direction of the case. Snehamayi Krishna has expressed doubts about the integrity of the Lokayukta’s investigation, citing a lack of trust in the system.

Series of questions

Sources told Star of Mysore that today, Lokayukta Police posed several questions to Siddaramaiah, touching on various aspects of case. Among questions were inquiries about his knowledge of the land transfer, the process through which his wife received the sites, and his involvement in the allotment process.

Specifically, the CM was asked about the legality of the land transfer and whether he had reviewed or signed any documents related to the gift of land to his wife. The Lokayukta also raised concerns about whether Siddaramaiah exerted any influence over the land allotment process.

In addition to questions regarding the site allocation, Siddaramaiah was also quizzed about his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a former MLA and current MLC, and his knowledge of the situation as a MUDA Board member.

The questioning also focused on the timing and impact of the return of the sites after the corruption case was filed. He was asked whether he had exerted pressure on MUDA officials, given that he held influential positions — as Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Leader of the Opposition — during the land gifting and transfer, denotification, site allocation, and subsequent return of the sites.

Calm and composed

Sources said that Siddaramaiah remained calm and composed throughout his questioning. The CM answered all questions without hesitation, providing written responses to every query. He was asked to return for further questioning if necessary and his signature was obtained on an agreement acknowledging this. However, no new documents were requested during session, and he continued to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

“I am a common man, and I request that this inquiry be fair,” he remarked during the questioning. After a 30-minute session, when asked if he needed a break, he declined, urging the officers to continue. He further assured them that he would return if required for any further questioning.

Lokayukta Police have to submit a report to the Special Court for elected representatives by Dec. 24 when the Court will resume hearing.