Probe into MUDA 50:50 site scam: Lokayukta Police question CM Siddaramaiah for two hours

November 6, 2024

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared before the Mysuru Lokayukta Police this morning in connection with the investigation into the alleged site allotment scam. The scam involves the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sanctioning 14 sites in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages to his wife B.M. Parvathi.

This marks Siddaramaiah’s first visit to the Lokayukta Office in his home district to face questioning in this high-profile case.

Notably, this is the first time in history that a sitting Chief Minister has appeared before the Lokayukta for inquiry. The CM arrived at Mysuru Lokayukta Office at 10.10 am and faced questioning till 12.07 pm.

Ahead of his arrival, security measures were heightened around the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police’s Office on Dewan’s Road and Krishna Vilas Road, with Police setting up barricades and blocking roads leading to the Office. Local, State and National Media outlets gathered in large numbers to cover the historic event.

CM uses a private vehicle

The Chief Minister arrived in a private vehicle (KA-04-MV-7666), as he opted not to use a Government vehicle. This move likely aimed to avoid any controversy regarding the misuse of State resources.

Once at the Lokayukta Office, Siddaramaiah was escorted by a lone Police vehicle and was received by Mysuru Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana. Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, the Investigating Officer, welcomed Siddaramaiah at the doors of the Lokayukta Office and personally led him to the room where he was questioned.

Before heading to the Lokayukta Office, Siddaramaiah arrived at the Government Guest House at Nazarbad, where he was given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Police. He was accompanied by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs A.S. Ponnanna (also the CM’s legal advisor) and Ashok Pattan (of Ramdurg in Belagavi).

Accompanied by legal advisor

After a brief stop at the Government Guest House, the CM proceeded to the Lokayukta SP Office, accompanied by his legal advisor, Ponnanna. It remains unclear whether Ponnanna joined Siddaramaiah during the questioning session, but he was present with the CM from Bengaluru. The legal advisor continued to accompany Siddaramaiah even as he left the Lokayukta Office.

During his visit, Siddaramaiah was granted direct access to the Lokayukta Office, bypassing usual security protocols. However, his supporters were not allowed near the premises, as police restricted access to the area.

Notably, Siddaramaiah took different routes for his arrival and departure at the Lokayukta Office. He arrived for questioning via Sheshadri Road, but upon exiting, he took a different route, proceeding to the Government Guest House via Dewan’s Road and Ramavilas Road. Siddaramaiah avoided any interaction with the media during his visit.

Media men argue with Police

Media personnel had positioned themselves near Ambedkar Bhavan, in front of the Commercial Tax Office, to cover Siddaramaiah’s appearance, as this location provided a clear view of the Lokayukta Office entrance.

However, upon realising that the cameramen were focusing their lenses on the entrance, the Police parked a large van in a strategic position, obstructing the view. This move forced the media to leave the spot.

The situation led to heated arguments between the media and the Police, with journalists accusing the officers of high-handedness. After nearly 30 minutes, the Police van was eventually moved, allowing the media to resume coverage.

High-profile case

The investigation into the alleged MUDA site allotment scam stems from a case registered by the Mysuru unit of the Karnataka Lokayukta Police on Sept. 27, following a private complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna at the Special Court for Elected Representatives and the Governor. The Karnataka High Court has cleared the investigation.

Siddaramaiah, who is Accused 1 in the case, faces charges alongside his wife, B.M. Parvathi, who is Accused 2. Also implicated are Parvathi’s brother, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and landowner J. Devaraju. The four individuals have been charged with corruption, cheating and forgery about the allocation of 14 high-value MUDA housing sites, granted as compensation for 3.16 acres of low-value land in Kesare, which was gifted to Parvathi by her brother in 2010.

Siddaramaiah has repeatedly denied any involvement in the land allotment process. The controversy gained momentum after the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering investigation into the MUDA scam.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s wife has returned the sites to MUDA in September 2024.