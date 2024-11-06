Trump Wins

November 6, 2024

God spared my life for a reason: 78-year-old Donald Trump on landslide comeback as US Prez

Washington: On the brink of a landslide win in the US Presidential election, Republican candidate Donald Trump thanked his supporters, describing it as a “magnificent victory for the American people.” He also reflected on the July 13 assassination attempt, saying, “God spared my life for a reason.”

At 78 years old, Trump is currently projected to secure 270 electoral votes, needed to clinch victory. His opponent, incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, trails with 224.

Trump described the Republican campaign as the “greatest political movement of all time,” adding, “We are going to help our country heal, fix our borders, and we made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win. I want to thank the American people. I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body.”

Trump noted that the Democrats are now aiming for a massive 315 electoral votes. A key factor in his victory was the Republican sweep of seven swing States.

Donald Trump secured more than 30 States, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Indiana and Kentucky, while Harris has won 19 States so far, with ballot counting ongoing in other regions.

Trump’s dominance is further highlighted by his victory in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada. In addition to his Presidential run, the Republican Party has gained control of the Senate and is leading in the race for the House of Representatives.

During his victory speech, Trump thanked his supporters, running mate J.D. Vance, his wife Melania Trump and his children for their unwavering support throughout a challenging campaign.

He also acknowledged Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, for his vocal support.

Trump expressed gratitude for Melania Trump’s contributions, praising her bestselling memoir, where she shared her pro-choice stance on abortion and addressed rumours about their son while keeping many personal details private.

Vance also thanked Trump for allowing him to join the campaign. Speaking to supporters in West Palm Beach, Vance said, “I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,” while vowing to lead the country into “the greatest economic comeback in American history.”